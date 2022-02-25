Critical Survey: Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) and Sundance Energy Australia (OTCMKTS:SDCJF)

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) and Sundance Energy Australia (OTCMKTS:SDCJF – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Murphy Oil and Sundance Energy Australia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Murphy Oil 0 3 5 0 2.63 Sundance Energy Australia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Murphy Oil presently has a consensus price target of $34.71, suggesting a potential upside of 5.35%. Given Murphy Oil’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Murphy Oil is more favorable than Sundance Energy Australia.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.5% of Murphy Oil shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Murphy Oil shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Murphy Oil has a beta of 2.72, meaning that its stock price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sundance Energy Australia has a beta of 3.96, meaning that its stock price is 296% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Murphy Oil and Sundance Energy Australia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Murphy Oil $2.30 billion 2.21 -$73.66 million ($0.50) -65.90 Sundance Energy Australia $164.93 million 0.06 -$28.14 million N/A N/A

Sundance Energy Australia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Murphy Oil.

Profitability

This table compares Murphy Oil and Sundance Energy Australia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Murphy Oil -3.20% 4.82% 1.92% Sundance Energy Australia 24.02% 13.45% 6.16%

Summary

Murphy Oil beats Sundance Energy Australia on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Murphy Oil (Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead. The company was founded by Charles H. Murphy Jr. in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Sundance Energy Australia (Get Rating)

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

