Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMPNF) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMPNF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Champion Real Estate Investment Trust from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of CMPNF stock opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.52. Champion Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $0.58.

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning and investing in an income-producing office and retail properties. Its portfolio includes Three Garden Road, Langham Place Office Tower, and Langham Place Mall. The company was founded on April 26, 2006 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

