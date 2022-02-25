Gateley (LON:GTLY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $215.75

Gateley (Holdings) Plc (LON:GTLY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 215.75 ($2.93) and traded as low as GBX 182 ($2.48). Gateley shares last traded at GBX 183.50 ($2.50), with a volume of 55,097 shares changing hands.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Gateley in a report on Monday, January 10th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.08) target price on shares of Gateley in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.
The firm has a market cap of £220.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 215.75 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 222.72.
About Gateley (LON:GTLY)
Gateley (Holdings) Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial legal services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services; Corporate; Business Services; Employees, Pensions and Benefits; and Property.
