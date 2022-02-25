Gateley (LON:GTLY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $215.75

Gateley (Holdings) Plc (LON:GTLY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 215.75 ($2.93) and traded as low as GBX 182 ($2.48). Gateley shares last traded at GBX 183.50 ($2.50), with a volume of 55,097 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Gateley in a report on Monday, January 10th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.08) target price on shares of Gateley in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get Gateley alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £220.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 215.75 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 222.72.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Gateley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.63%.

About Gateley (LON:GTLY)

Gateley (Holdings) Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial legal services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services; Corporate; Business Services; Employees, Pensions and Benefits; and Property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gateley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gateley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.