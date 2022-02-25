Galantas Gold (LON:GAL) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $29.85

Shares of Galantas Gold Co. (LON:GAL – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 29.85 ($0.41) and traded as low as GBX 28 ($0.38). Galantas Gold shares last traded at GBX 30 ($0.41), with a volume of 12,509 shares traded.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 29.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 28.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £22.41 million and a PE ratio of -5.00.
About Galantas Gold (LON:GAL)
