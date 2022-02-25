Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Barrick Gold Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Barrick Gold in a report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $1.96 per share for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ABX. reduced their price target on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Barrick Gold from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Barrick Gold from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$23.00 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.46.

TSE ABX opened at C$28.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$24.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$51.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.94, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of C$22.30 and a 1-year high of C$30.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 24.81%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

