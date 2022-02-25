Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a 22.10 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of 19.30.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, VTB Capital cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.10.

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

Shares of TKC opened at $3.46 on Wednesday. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $5.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day moving average is $4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TKC. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 178.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,236,235 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after buying an additional 792,838 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 66.8% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 36,395 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 14,580 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 49.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,943,588 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,087,000 after buying an additional 1,627,007 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 1.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 203,665 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 3,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 281.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,111,869 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after buying an additional 820,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile (Get Rating)

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.