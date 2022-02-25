TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) PT Lowered to $115.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Cowen from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TRU. Atlantic Securities raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on TransUnion in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TransUnion from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial downgraded TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on TransUnion from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.92.

Shares of TRU opened at $88.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10 and a beta of 1.31. TransUnion has a one year low of $83.11 and a one year high of $125.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.79.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.02). TransUnion had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business had revenue of $789.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total transaction of $75,442.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $4,973,069.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,589,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,590,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,719 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,557,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,383,000 after purchasing an additional 203,059 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,119,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,466,000 after acquiring an additional 71,121 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,754,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,723,000 after acquiring an additional 230,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 3,547,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,568,000 after acquiring an additional 111,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

