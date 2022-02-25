UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on UWMC. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of UWM in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Barclays cut shares of UWM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UWM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.75 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.58.

Get UWM alerts:

Shares of UWM stock opened at $4.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. UWM has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $12.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.44.

In other news, COO Melinda Wilner sold 7,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total transaction of $33,962.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Laura Lawson sold 6,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $28,786.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,867 shares of company stock valued at $94,708.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of UWM in the 4th quarter valued at about $457,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UWM by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,440,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,712 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of UWM by 792.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 531,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 471,776 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of UWM in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,976,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of UWM by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 48,206 shares during the period. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UWM Company Profile (Get Rating)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.