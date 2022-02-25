Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.
MN opened at $8.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.81. The company has a market cap of $152.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 2.89. Manning & Napier has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $10.25.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MN. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Manning & Napier by 25.5% during the third quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 2,658,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,269,000 after acquiring an additional 540,035 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manning & Napier by 34.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 768,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after acquiring an additional 196,801 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manning & Napier by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 708,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Manning & Napier by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 441,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 8,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Manning & Napier by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 217,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 33,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.44% of the company’s stock.
Manning & Napier, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory servcies. The firm offers a broad range of financial solutions and investment strategies, including wealth management services. It provides investment management services to separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and collective investment trust funds.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Manning & Napier (MN)
- Lyft Shares are Ready to Be Lifted Up Down Here
- MarketBeat Podcast – What Stocks Will You Be Watching After This Current Sell-Off
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
Receive News & Ratings for Manning & Napier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manning & Napier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.