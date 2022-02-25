Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

MN opened at $8.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.81. The company has a market cap of $152.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 2.89. Manning & Napier has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $10.25.

Get Manning & Napier alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MN. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Manning & Napier by 25.5% during the third quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 2,658,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,269,000 after acquiring an additional 540,035 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manning & Napier by 34.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 768,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after acquiring an additional 196,801 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manning & Napier by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 708,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Manning & Napier by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 441,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 8,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Manning & Napier by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 217,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 33,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Manning & Napier, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory servcies. The firm offers a broad range of financial solutions and investment strategies, including wealth management services. It provides investment management services to separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and collective investment trust funds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Manning & Napier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manning & Napier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.