Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.14.

Shares of NYSE:SC opened at $41.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.01. Santander Consumer USA has a 1-year low of $21.97 and a 1-year high of $42.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 58.64 and a current ratio of 58.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.73.

In related news, major shareholder Santander S.A. Banco bought 14,184,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $588,653,181.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 99.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

