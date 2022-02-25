StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Aeterna Zentaris in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEZS opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.52. Aeterna Zentaris has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.91 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Aeterna Zentaris by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 134,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 36,221 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in Aeterna Zentaris by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 293,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 70,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Aeterna Zentaris by 207.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 230,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aeterna Zentaris by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 38,395 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aeterna Zentaris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Æterna Zentaris, Inc operates as a specialty biopharmaceutical company commercializing and developing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its product Macimorelin, is an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist indicated for the diagnosis of Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency. The company was founded on September 12, 1990 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

