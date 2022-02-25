StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Aeterna Zentaris in a research note on Monday, October 25th.
Shares of NASDAQ:AEZS opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.52. Aeterna Zentaris has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.91 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.62.
Æterna Zentaris, Inc operates as a specialty biopharmaceutical company commercializing and developing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its product Macimorelin, is an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist indicated for the diagnosis of Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency. The company was founded on September 12, 1990 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.
