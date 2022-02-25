Head-To-Head Review: Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) versus Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN)

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) and Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sportradar Group and Professional Diversity Network’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sportradar Group $462.55 million 8.60 $17.41 million N/A N/A Professional Diversity Network $4.46 million 3.22 -$4.35 million N/A N/A

Sportradar Group has higher revenue and earnings than Professional Diversity Network.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Sportradar Group and Professional Diversity Network, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sportradar Group 0 1 9 0 2.90 Professional Diversity Network 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sportradar Group presently has a consensus target price of $27.50, suggesting a potential upside of 104.61%. Given Sportradar Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Sportradar Group is more favorable than Professional Diversity Network.

Profitability

This table compares Sportradar Group and Professional Diversity Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sportradar Group N/A N/A N/A Professional Diversity Network -26.81% -63.47% -19.19%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.5% of Sportradar Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.5% of Professional Diversity Network shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Professional Diversity Network shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sportradar Group beats Professional Diversity Network on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sportradar Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sportradar is a provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Sportradar is based in NEW YORK.

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile (Get Rating)

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of online network. It operates through the following segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and Corporate Overhead. The PDN Network segment consists of online professional networking communities with career resources tailored to the needs of various cultural groups. The NAPW Network segment refers to women-only professional networking organization. The Corporate Overhead refers to operating expenses. The company was founded by Rudy Martinez on October 3, 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

