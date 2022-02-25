Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Price Target to $3.00

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on VNTR. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $3.50 to $2.95 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.20.

Get Venator Materials alerts:

Venator Materials stock opened at $2.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Venator Materials has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $5.85.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Venator Materials had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Venator Materials will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in Venator Materials by 11.7% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 810,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 84,859 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,489,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,063,000 after buying an additional 177,940 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,063,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after buying an additional 76,086 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 447,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 33,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 353.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 142,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

Venator Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.