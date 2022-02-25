Morgan Stanley Trims Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Target Price to $165.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the retailer’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $167.09.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $134.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $373.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $152.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.03 and a 200 day moving average of $143.18.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Walmart will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 15,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.07, for a total transaction of $2,084,857.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 946,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $131,601,949.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,109,516 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,564,471. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,872,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290,247 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239,022 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,496,676,000 after buying an additional 201,552 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,390,040 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,005,682,000 after purchasing an additional 280,795 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,024,447 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,815,348,000 after purchasing an additional 398,340 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,881,290 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,574,414,000 after purchasing an additional 801,954 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

