Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Street Properties Corp., a real estate investment trust, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in major U.S. markets. FSP’s strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on their top five markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income. FSP’s primary real estate operations include property acquisitions and dispositions, leasing, development and asset management. FSP has also been a cyclical investor in San Diego, Silicon Valley, Greater Boston, Raleigh-Durham, and Greater Washington, DC, and will continue to monitor these markets, as well as other markets, for opportunistic investments. “

Get Franklin Street Properties alerts:

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Franklin Street Properties from $7.00 to $6.50 in a report on Friday, February 18th.

FSP opened at $5.61 on Wednesday. Franklin Street Properties has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $6.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). Franklin Street Properties had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 6.78%. On average, equities analysts predict that Franklin Street Properties will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian N. Hansen bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $284,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 420.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Franklin Street Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Street Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Street Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Franklin Street Properties (Get Rating)

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which is involved in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franklin Street Properties (FSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.