Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) PT Raised to €56.00 at Berenberg Bank

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Berenberg Bank from €55.00 ($62.50) to €56.00 ($63.64) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FURCF. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Faurecia S.E. from €57.00 ($64.77) to €53.00 ($60.23) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of Faurecia S.E. stock opened at $45.84 on Wednesday. Faurecia S.E. has a fifty-two week low of $42.15 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.77.

Faurecia SE is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing and supply of automotive components. It operates through the following business segments: Faurecia Automotive Seating, Faurecia Emissions Control Technologies, Faurecia Interior Systems and Faurecia Automotive Exteriors. The Faurecia Automotive Seating segment involves in the design of vehicle seats, manufacture of seating frames and adjustment mechanisms, and assembly of complete seating units.

