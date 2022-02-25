Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) Insider Amy Schioldager Buys 10,000 Shares

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP – Get Rating) insider Amy Schioldager purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,717 ($23.35) per share, with a total value of £171,700 ($233,510.13).

Shares of ICP opened at GBX 1,669 ($22.70) on Friday. Intermediate Capital Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,604.50 ($21.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,493 ($33.90). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,964.13 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,107.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of £4.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38.

Get Intermediate Capital Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 3,000 ($40.80) to GBX 2,885 ($39.24) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,545 ($34.61) target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Monday.

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intermediate Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intermediate Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.