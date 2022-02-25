Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.59

Shares of Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.59 and traded as high as $0.77. Viking Energy Group shares last traded at $0.67, with a volume of 499,045 shares trading hands.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.76.
About Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Viking Energy Group (VKIN)
- MarketBeat Podcast – What Stocks Will You Be Watching After This Current Sell-Off
- Lyft Shares are Ready to Be Lifted Up Down Here
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
Receive News & Ratings for Viking Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.