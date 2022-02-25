BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.19

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.19 and traded as high as $2.39. BIO-key International shares last traded at $2.16, with a volume of 148,871 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $16.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.89.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BIO-key International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,219 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.09% of BIO-key International worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIO-key International, Inc engages in the provision of identity and access management (IAM) platform. The firm’s products include multi-factor authentication, self-service password reset, single sign-on, fingerprint scanners, and civil and large-scale identification. It offers its services to the education, financial, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail industries.

