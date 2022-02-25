GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.06

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.06 and traded as high as $14.85. GeoPark shares last traded at $14.43, with a volume of 263,452 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.62. The company has a market cap of $880.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPRK. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GeoPark during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in GeoPark during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in GeoPark during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of GeoPark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of GeoPark in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. 36.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GeoPark Company Profile (NYSE:GPRK)

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Condes, Chile.

