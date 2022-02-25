GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.06

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.06 and traded as high as $14.85. GeoPark shares last traded at $14.43, with a volume of 263,452 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.62. The company has a market cap of $880.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.75.
GeoPark Company Profile (NYSE:GPRK)
GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Condes, Chile.
