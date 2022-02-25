Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:IITSF) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.82

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.82 and traded as low as $2.65. Intesa Sanpaolo shares last traded at $2.79, with a volume of 4,207 shares changing hands.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.82.
About Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:IITSF)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intesa Sanpaolo (IITSF)
- MarketBeat Podcast – What Stocks Will You Be Watching After This Current Sell-Off
- Lyft Shares are Ready to Be Lifted Up Down Here
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.