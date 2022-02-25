Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:IITSF) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.82

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.82 and traded as low as $2.65. Intesa Sanpaolo shares last traded at $2.79, with a volume of 4,207 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.82.

About Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:IITSF)

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

