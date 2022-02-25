Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $31.85

Allergy Therapeutics plc (LON:AGY – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 31.85 ($0.43) and traded as low as GBX 20.15 ($0.27). Allergy Therapeutics shares last traded at GBX 20.75 ($0.28), with a volume of 373,594 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 27.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 31.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £133.63 million and a PE ratio of 51.88.

About Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY)

Allergy Therapeutics plc engages in the research and development of allergy treatments. The company sells injectable and sublingual allergen-specific immunotherapies; and offers prescription for the treatment of pollen-related allergies, particularly to grasses, weeds, and trees, as well as diagnostics.

