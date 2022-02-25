National Bankshares Raises Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Price Target to C$31.00

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$27.50 to C$31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cormark reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$34.00 target price on shares of Uni-Select in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$27.71.

Uni-Select stock opened at C$26.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.84, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,064.40. Uni-Select has a one year low of C$8.69 and a one year high of C$27.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$24.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.20.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

