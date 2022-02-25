Contrasting First High-School Education Group (NYSE:FHS) and Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA)

First High-School Education Group (NYSE:FHS – Get Rating) and Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares First High-School Education Group and Afya’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First High-School Education Group N/A N/A N/A Afya 15.15% 7.92% 4.23%

0.2% of First High-School Education Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.9% of Afya shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First High-School Education Group and Afya’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First High-School Education Group $68.33 million 0.83 $11.71 million N/A N/A Afya $233.20 million 5.38 $56.66 million $0.47 28.68

Afya has higher revenue and earnings than First High-School Education Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for First High-School Education Group and Afya, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First High-School Education Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Afya 0 1 1 0 2.50

First High-School Education Group currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 255.33%. Afya has a consensus target price of $28.50, indicating a potential upside of 111.42%. Given First High-School Education Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe First High-School Education Group is more favorable than Afya.

Summary

Afya beats First High-School Education Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First High-School Education Group (Get Rating)

First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. operates private high schools in Western China. It provides private fundamental education and complementary education services, including middle and high school, and tutorial school. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a network of 19 schools located in Yunnan province, Guizhou province, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, and Shanxi Province, which offers 14 high school programs, seven middle school programs, and four tutorial school programs for Gaokao repeaters. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Kunming, China.

About Afya (Get Rating)

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments. The Education Services segment provides educational services through undergraduate and graduate courses related to medicine, other health sciences, and other undergraduate programs. The Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segment offers digital and printed medical content services, including online courses for residency preparatory, medical and other than medical post-graduate specialization programs and mobile app subscription for digital medical content. The company was founded on March 22, 2019 and is headquartered in Nova Lima, Brazil.

