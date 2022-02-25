Reviewing X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) and SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX)

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) and SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

X4 Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SpringWorks Therapeutics has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for X4 Pharmaceuticals and SpringWorks Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score X4 Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00 SpringWorks Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

X4 Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,032.08%. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $117.50, suggesting a potential upside of 119.18%. Given X4 Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe X4 Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than SpringWorks Therapeutics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares X4 Pharmaceuticals and SpringWorks Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X4 Pharmaceuticals $3.00 million 13.10 -$62.13 million ($3.71) -0.43 SpringWorks Therapeutics $35.00 million 75.44 -$45.57 million ($2.19) -24.48

SpringWorks Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than X4 Pharmaceuticals. SpringWorks Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than X4 Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.6% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.8% of SpringWorks Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares X4 Pharmaceuticals and SpringWorks Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X4 Pharmaceuticals N/A -101.99% -62.35% SpringWorks Therapeutics N/A -20.74% -19.85%

Summary

SpringWorks Therapeutics beats X4 Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003. The company was founded by Henri A. Termeer, Keith T. Flaherty, Renato T. Skerlj, Richard Peters and Paula Ragan and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors. The company is also developing mirdametinib, an oral small molecule MEK inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 1-associated plexiform neurofibromas; Nirogacestat + belantamab mafodotin -blmf, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM); and Nirogacestat + ALLO-715 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of RRMM. In addition, it is developing Nirogacestat + teclistamab, which is in clinical stage that targets BCMA and CD3; Nirogacestat + elranatamab; Nirogacestat + PBCAR269A, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for allogeneic BCMA CAR T cell therapy; Mirdametinib that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of NF1-PN; Mirdametinib + lifirafenib, a combination therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in patients with advanced or refractory solid tumors; and BGB-3245, an oral selective small molecule inhibitor of monomeric and dimeric forms of activating BRAF mutations, which is in Phase I clinical trial. The company has collaborations with BeiGene, Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline LLC, and Allogene to develop combination approaches with nirogacestat and mirdametinib; and license agreements with Pfizer Inc. for nirogacestat and mirdametinib. It also has a license agreement with Katholieke Universiteit Leuven and the Flanders Institute for Biotechnology; and clinical trial collaboration agreement with Seagen Inc. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

