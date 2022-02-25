$128.99 Million in Sales Expected for Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) to report sales of $128.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $128.00 million to $129.98 million. Tecnoglass posted sales of $102.37 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full-year sales of $491.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $491.00 million to $492.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $556.41 million, with estimates ranging from $539.00 million to $573.82 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tecnoglass.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on TGLS. Sidoti upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tecnoglass during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in Tecnoglass by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Tecnoglass by 388.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. 18.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tecnoglass stock opened at $19.49 on Friday. Tecnoglass has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $34.90. The firm has a market cap of $929.19 million, a PE ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This is an increase from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is presently 18.44%.

About Tecnoglass (Get Rating)

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tecnoglass (TGLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.