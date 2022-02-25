Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Given New 76.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by UBS Group from 74.00 to 76.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Orkla ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Orkla ASA presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.00.

ORKLY opened at $9.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.45. Orkla ASA has a 52-week low of $8.72 and a 52-week high of $10.88.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter. Orkla ASA had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 13.93%.

Orkla ASA engages in the distribution of branded consumer goods to the grocery, out of home, specialized retail, pharmacy, and bakery sectors. It operates its business through the following segments: Orkla Foods, Orkla Confectionery and Snacks, Orkla Care, Orkla Food Ingredients, Headquarters, Branded Consumer Goods including Headquarter, Hydro Power, and Financial Investments.

