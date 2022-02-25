Societe Generale Downgrades Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) to Sell

Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group started coverage on Kingfisher in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Investec upgraded Kingfisher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS KGFHY opened at $7.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.18. Kingfisher has a 1-year low of $7.27 and a 1-year high of $10.76.

Kingfisher plc engages in the provision of home improvement products and services through a network of retail stores and other channels. It operates through the following geographical segments: UK & Ireland, France, Poland, and Other. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

