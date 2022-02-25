Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,460 ($19.86) to GBX 1,315 ($17.88) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hargreaves Lansdown has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,093.40.

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

Hargreaves Lansdown stock opened at $30.40 on Wednesday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52-week low of $30.40 and a 52-week high of $51.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.66.

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.