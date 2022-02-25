Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) Price Target Raised to C$5.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

MGRUF has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a hold rating and a C$6.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Get Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:MGRUF opened at $4.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.51. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $3.87 and a 12 month high of $5.83.

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end investment trust. It owns, manages and invests in a diversified real estate portfolio of commercial properties. The company was founded on June 18, 1997 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.