ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Given “Sell” Rating at Citigroup

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:ENGGY opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $12.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.24.
ENAGAS S A/ADR Company Profile (Get Rating)
