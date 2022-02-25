Scotiabank Lowers Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Price Target to C$10.50

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares lowered shares of Dundee Precious Metals to a hold rating and set a $10.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Dundee Securities downgraded shares of Dundee Precious Metals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$11.00 to C$10.25 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dundee Precious Metals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.63.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

Dundee Precious Metals stock opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. Dundee Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $5.38 and a 52-week high of $7.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.03 and a 200-day moving average of $6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.62%.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dundee Precious Metals, Inc is an international gold mining company, which engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, and processing of metals. It operates through the following segments: Chelopech, Ada Tepe, Tsumeb, and Corporate and Other. The Chelopech segment covers gold production.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.