Fearnley Fonds Upgrades P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF) to Buy

P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Fearnley Fonds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a 700.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, DNB Markets raised P/F Bakkafrost from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of BKFKF stock opened at $65.26 on Wednesday. P/F Bakkafrost has a one year low of $59.50 and a one year high of $92.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.01.

Bakkafrost P/F engages production and sale of a wide range of salmon products. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Value Added Products (VAP); and Fishmeal, Oil and Feed (FOF). The Farming segment involves in the breeding and on-growing of salmon as well as the harvesting, sales, and distribution of salmon.

