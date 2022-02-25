Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.18.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of GH stock opened at $65.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 15.57 and a quick ratio of 15.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.30. Guardant Health has a one year low of $56.81 and a one year high of $169.43.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $108.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.72 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 118.80% and a negative return on equity of 44.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health will post -4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.59, for a total transaction of $471,641.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Guardant Health by 3.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 199,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,973,000 after buying an additional 6,064 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Guardant Health by 11.2% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in Guardant Health during the third quarter valued at about $386,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Guardant Health during the third quarter valued at about $451,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Guardant Health by 1.2% during the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 15,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

