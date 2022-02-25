Brokers Set Expectations for Essex Property Trust, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report issued on Monday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.54 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.27 EPS.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 33.91% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.02 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $351.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.53.

ESS stock opened at $316.51 on Thursday. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $254.63 and a 52 week high of $359.49. The company has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.15, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $334.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 111.32%.

In related news, CFO Barbara Pak sold 5,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $1,829,436.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 3,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total transaction of $1,141,793.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,109 shares of company stock worth $3,535,077 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 3.3% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 3.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 77,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 574,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,339,000 after purchasing an additional 8,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 2,231.2% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,994,000 after purchasing an additional 22,312 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

