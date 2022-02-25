Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $620.00 price objective on the network technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the firm’s price target on Palo Alto Networks to $650 from $615 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as he adjusted his targets across the app, infrastructure and security software spaces. Software underperformed the S&P 500 by 15% in 2021 as overall valuations contracted 10%, noted Thill, who thinks multiples in the space will continue to compress in 2022 as 80% of software names are expected to decelerate with digital digestion happening coming out of the pandemic. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $611.34.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $539.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $53.27 billion, a PE ratio of -102.46 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $518.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $495.94. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $311.56 and a fifty-two week high of $572.67.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.72, for a total value of $6,488,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.94, for a total value of $776,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $26,621,550 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 736 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,034 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,305.6% in the 4th quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 14,056 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $7,826,000 after buying an additional 13,056 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

