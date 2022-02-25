Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet lowered shares of Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Masimo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masimo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Masimo from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $261.60.

Shares of MASI stock opened at $154.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $234.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.70 and a beta of 0.85. Masimo has a 52-week low of $133.94 and a 52-week high of $305.21.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $327.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.75 million. Masimo had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Masimo will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Masimo news, EVP Tao Levy sold 3,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.47, for a total value of $826,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $150,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,800 shares of company stock worth $1,242,516. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Masimo by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Masimo by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,026,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,642,740,000 after buying an additional 133,072 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at about $534,000. WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Masimo by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

