Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ModivCare Inc. is a technology-enabled healthcare services company. It provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. ModivCare Inc., formerly known as The Providence Service Corporation, is based in DENVER. “

Get ModivCare alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of ModivCare from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of ModivCare from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

NASDAQ MODV opened at $101.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.71. ModivCare has a 1 year low of $94.38 and a 1 year high of $211.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ModivCare by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in ModivCare by 136.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ModivCare by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ModivCare during the 3rd quarter worth $7,564,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ModivCare during the 3rd quarter worth $568,000.

About ModivCare (Get Rating)

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ModivCare (MODV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.