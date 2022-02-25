Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on HD. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $394.48.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $313.24 on Tuesday. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $372.23 and a 200-day moving average of $363.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Home Depot will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $1,705,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

