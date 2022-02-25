eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Strong Earnings

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 279,576 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 6,392,327 shares.The stock last traded at $50.60 and had previously closed at $54.59.

The e-commerce company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.95%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on eBay from $82.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on eBay from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.09.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $158,632.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,125,000. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,864,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in eBay by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 79,252 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 74,850 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,025,000. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.30 and a 200-day moving average of $68.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3.04, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

