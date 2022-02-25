TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $189.78

TransGlobe Energy Co. (LON:TGL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 189.78 ($2.58) and traded as high as GBX 239.90 ($3.26). TransGlobe Energy shares last traded at GBX 239 ($3.25), with a volume of 2,000 shares.

TGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. raised their price target on shares of TransGlobe Energy from GBX 295 ($4.01) to GBX 320 ($4.35) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of TransGlobe Energy from GBX 365 ($4.96) to GBX 375 ($5.10) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Get TransGlobe Energy alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 224.47 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 189.78. The firm has a market cap of £173.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransGlobe Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransGlobe Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.