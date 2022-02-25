Eckoh (LON:ECK) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $53.83

Eckoh plc (LON:ECK – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 53.83 ($0.73) and traded as low as GBX 42 ($0.57). Eckoh shares last traded at GBX 42.50 ($0.58), with a volume of 406,608 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 88 ($1.20) price objective on shares of Eckoh in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 88 ($1.20) price objective on shares of Eckoh in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Get Eckoh alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 48.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 53.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £123.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50.

In other news, insider Nicolas B. Philpot purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £22,500 ($30,599.76).

About Eckoh (LON:ECK)

Eckoh plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides secure payment products and customer contact solutions for customer contact centers in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It offers customer engagement solutions, such as chatbots, email management, knowledge base, messaging, social agent, and Web chat; and interactive voice response (IVR) and speech solutions, including identification and verification, IVR self-service, natural language, and visual IVR.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eckoh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eckoh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.