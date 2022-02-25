Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $113.15

Oxford Metrics plc (LON:OMG – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 113.15 ($1.54) and traded as low as GBX 103.90 ($1.41). Oxford Metrics shares last traded at GBX 105 ($1.43), with a volume of 63,467 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($2.04) target price on shares of Oxford Metrics in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($2.04) target price on shares of Oxford Metrics in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 112.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 113.15. The firm has a market cap of £133.73 million and a PE ratio of 45.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Oxford Metrics’s previous dividend of $1.80. Oxford Metrics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.78%.

Oxford Metrics Company Profile (LON:OMG)

Oxford Metrics plc provides software for infrastructure asset management and motion measurement. It operates through Vicon Group and Yotta Group segments. The Vicon Group segment engages in the development, production, and sale of computer software and equipment for the engineering, entertainment, and life science markets.

