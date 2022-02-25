TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.54

Shares of TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.54 and traded as low as $0.39. TSS shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 21,755 shares.
The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.63 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.54.
About TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI)
