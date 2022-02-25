Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target Increased to C$43.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 17.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CWB. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Western Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$42.50.

Shares of TSE CWB opened at C$36.66 on Wednesday. Canadian Western Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$31.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$38.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$37.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$260.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$267.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Western Bank will post 4.2600002 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kirby Trent Hill sold 5,370 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.42, for a total transaction of C$217,055.40.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

