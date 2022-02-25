Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Luxfer Holdings PLC is a materials technology company specialising in the design, manufacture and supply of high-performance materials, components and gas cylinders. The company had two divisions, Elektron and Gas Cylinders. The Elektron division focuses on speciality materials based on magnesium, zirconium and rare earths. The Gas Cylinders division manufactures products made from aluminium, composites and other metals using technically advanced processes. Luxfer also offers recycling services and magnesium powders throughout global networks. It operates manufacturing plants in various countries, which include the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Czech Republic, Canada and China. Luxfer Holdings PLC is based in Salford, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of NYSE:LXFR opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.53. Luxfer has a 1-year low of $15.34 and a 1-year high of $23.91. The stock has a market cap of $443.28 million, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.03.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Luxfer had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 10.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Luxfer will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

In other Luxfer news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.79 per share, for a total transaction of $98,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Luxfer by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 715,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,054,000 after buying an additional 54,193 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 10.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 6.4% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 370,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,281,000 after purchasing an additional 22,439 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 4.2% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,289,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,952,000 after purchasing an additional 91,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luxfer during the third quarter worth about $323,000. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

