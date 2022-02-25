Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts System1 Group (LON:SYS1) Price Target to GBX 385

System1 Group (LON:SYS1 – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 405 ($5.51) to GBX 385 ($5.24) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.85) price target on shares of System1 Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of LON:SYS1 opened at GBX 277 ($3.77) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £35.65 million and a P/E ratio of 13.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. System1 Group has a 1 year low of GBX 180 ($2.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 480 ($6.53). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 397.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 341.34.

In other System1 Group news, insider John Kearon sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 320 ($4.35), for a total value of £320,000 ($435,196.52).

System1 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and market research consultancy services. The company offers a range of tools, such as predictive marketing tool that uses the wisdom of the crowd to identify winning concepts; and ad-testing tool that identifies efficient and high-return advertising.

