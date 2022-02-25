Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Blue Owl Capital is an alternative asset manager which provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through a variety of vehicles. Blue Owl Capital, formerly known as Altimar Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.86.

Shares of OWL stock opened at $12.12 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.32 and its 200 day moving average is $14.61. Blue Owl Capital has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $17.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

In other news, major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 86,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $1,344,261.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,014,436 shares of company stock worth $76,958,755.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OWL. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,670,516,000. Blue Pool Management Ltd. bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter valued at about $748,109,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $587,723,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in Blue Owl Capital by 399.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,936,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,981,000 after buying an additional 18,344,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $147,703,000. 22.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

