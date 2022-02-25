Provident Financial’s (PFG) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Provident Financial (LON:PFG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 410 ($5.58) target price on the stock.

PFG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. boosted their target price on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 210 ($2.86) to GBX 318 ($4.32) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 210 ($2.86) to GBX 318 ($4.32) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

PFG stock opened at GBX 284.80 ($3.87) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.11, a current ratio of 20.04 and a quick ratio of 20.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 336.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 339.83. Provident Financial has a one year low of GBX 3.55 ($0.05) and a one year high of GBX 383.80 ($5.22). The stock has a market cap of £722.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58.

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

