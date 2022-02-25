Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) versus FlexiInternational Software (OTCMKTS:FLXI) Financial Analysis

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) and FlexiInternational Software (OTCMKTS:FLXI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.4% of Microsoft shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Microsoft shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of FlexiInternational Software shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Microsoft and FlexiInternational Software’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microsoft $168.09 billion 13.14 $61.27 billion $9.39 31.37 FlexiInternational Software N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Microsoft has higher revenue and earnings than FlexiInternational Software.

Volatility & Risk

Microsoft has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FlexiInternational Software has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Microsoft and FlexiInternational Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microsoft 38.50% 45.73% 20.41% FlexiInternational Software N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Microsoft and FlexiInternational Software, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microsoft 0 1 31 1 3.00 FlexiInternational Software 0 0 0 0 N/A

Microsoft presently has a consensus price target of $358.52, suggesting a potential upside of 21.70%. Given Microsoft’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Microsoft is more favorable than FlexiInternational Software.

Summary

Microsoft beats FlexiInternational Software on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Microsoft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions. The Intelligent Cloud segment refers to the public, private, and hybrid server products and cloud services of the company, which can power modern business. The More Personal Computing segment encompasses products and services geared towards the interests of end users, developers, and information technology professionals in all devices. The firm also offers operating systems, cross-device productivity applications, server applications, business solution applications, desktop and server management tools, software development tools, video games, personal computers, tablets, gaming and entertainment consoles, and intelligent devices and accessories. The company was founded by Paul Gardner Allen and William Henry Gates III in 1975 and is headquartered in Redmond, WA.

FlexiInternational Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

FlexiInternational Software, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and support of suite of back-office accounting software solutions. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Shelton, CT.

